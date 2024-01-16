LIVE: Tinubu, Gowon, Buhari attend book launch on ex-president

President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and other dignitaries are attending a book launch in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In addition to Buhari were former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gathered in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Also in attendance are the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, among several others.

The book titled ‘Working with Buhari’ is written by the former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

This is one of the rare occasions where the incumbent, who is the special guest of honour, and the past president, will appear together publicly since the handover of May 29.