Illegal miners responsible for Ibadan explosion, says Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has blamed illegal miners for the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday. Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion Tuesday night, said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

He also said though investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book. “Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” he said.

Many houses were damaged in the explosion, some several kilometers from where the explosion occurred. “We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.”