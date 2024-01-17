NAICOM partners NPF to enhance compulsory insurance enforcement

National Insurance Commission and the Nigeria Police Force is collaborating to strengthen enforcement of the compulsory insurances in the country. The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the (NAICOM), Olorundare Sunday Thomas made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun in Abuja.

During the visit, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer NAICOM underscores the significance of a strong partnership between NAICOM and the Nigerian Police Force in ensuring the effective implementation of compulsory insurance policies. He also emphasized the role of insurance in fortifying the security and overall well-being of the Nigerian Police Force.

In response, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by NAICOM in the realm of insurance for the Nigerian Police Force. He reiterated his commitment in working closely with NAICOM boss and the Commission to enhance the enforcement of compulsory insurance measures. The discussions during the courtesy visit highlighted the mutual understanding between NAICOM and the Nigerian Police Force, aiming to establish a collaborative framework that reinforces the enforcement of compulsory insurance across various sectors.

This alliance seeks to create a more secure environment by ensuring strict adherence to compulsory insurance regulations, fostering a safer and well-protected community.