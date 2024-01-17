Nigerian Agro exporters to enjoy ease says new NAQS boss

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) is set to embrace a face lift with the assumption of Dr. Godwin Sunday Audu as the new chief of the Service. This follows the handover by the agency’s pioneer Comptroller, Dr. Vincent Isegbe at the expiration of his tenure on the 12th of December, 2023, in accordance with the NAQS Establishment Act. As it requires the authority to be handed over to the next most senior Director in the agency to step in, in an acting capacity.

Dr. Audu, who is Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) of Quarantine, has since assumed the office and responsibilities as the acting Comptroller General of the agency. In a statement signed by the Head, Media, Communications and Strategies, NAQS Dr. Chigozie Nwodo, He said the acting Comptroller General expressed gratitude to the pioneer Comptroller General, NAQS, for “his commendable service and commitment to establishing a solid foundation for the agency”. Dr. Audu however, outlined key areas of the focus for the agency and according to him, “in alignment with the Renewed Hope agenda of the present administration and the strategic blueprint of the Minister of Agriculture, we shall do more in the delivery of services and mandate”.

Some of the focal points of his administration include: Ease of Doing Business: in line with the Presidential Enabling Environment Council effort within the export environment in which the agency participates, NAQS is committed to enhancing the export environment by expediting inspection and certification services, streamlining application processes, and automating quarantine procedures. These efforts aim to significantly make life easier for agro-exporters and reduce the processing time for agricultural export documentation.

Also Double Taxation: The agency will optimize operations at interstate control stations to minimize delays in the haulage of agro commodities. Adding that collaborative efforts with stakeholders will address and eliminate illegal operators causing bottlenecks on Federal highways. Moreso Discipline and Inclusion: Dr. Audu highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, order, and inclusiveness within the organization. This commitment he notes, ensures the development of officers and the sustainability of equal opportunities for all personnel.