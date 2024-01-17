Sokoto Poll: Supreme Court reserves judgement in appeal against Gov Aliyu

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sai’du Umar, challenging the election of Ahmad Aliyu as governor of Sokoto State. A five-member panel of justices, headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun adjourned till a date to be made known to parties after hearing the appeal.

Last year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Aliyu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election. Aliyu polled a total of 453,661 votes to defeat his closest rival and PDP candidate, who polled 404,632 votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome, Umar approached the Sokoto Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and dismissed Umar’s petition against Governor Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir. In challenging Aliyu’s electoral victory, Umar cited alleged non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18, 2023 poll.

In a unanimous judgement on September 30, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Mshelia, dismissed Umar’s petition, saying the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Still not satisfied with the ruling, the PDP candidate filed an appeal before the appellate court in Abuja but still lost. Last November, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the election of Ahmad Aliyu as governor of Sokoto State. A three-member panel of the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, challenging Aliyu’s victory in the poll.

The panel unanimously held that it found no reason to disturb the verdict of the tribunal that upheld the governor’s victory. The case came up before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The apex court reserved judgement in the matter.