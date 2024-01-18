BREAKING: Court grants Emefiele permission to travel out of FCT

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele’s request to travel out of the FCT. The court said Emefiele must, however, remain in the country.

On his bail terms, he was restricted to the FCT. Emefiele, through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka, SAN, had requested a variation of the terms. The Counsel of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, did not object.

He told the court to ensure that Emefiele wrote an undertaking that he would remain in the country if his plea was granted. The charge against the former governor of the CBN was also amended to 20 from 6.

The amended charges against Emefiele now includes criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit felony.