‘Never take these things for granted’ – Liverpool set up Chelsea final

Liverpool “can never take these things for granted” after they saw off Fulham to set up a Carabao Cup final with Chelsea, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds led 2-1 from the first leg and their draw at Craven Cottage was enough to get the job done and set up a Wembley final on 25 February.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool an early lead, chesting down Jarell Quansah’s diagonal ball, cutting inside and beating Bernd Leno at his near post too easily, albeit with the help of a deflection. Marco Silva’s hosts had good spells and deserved their equaliser on the night when Issa Diop bunded in Harry Wilson’s deflected ball. Another Fulham goal would have sent the tie to extra time and Wilson’s long-range strike was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

But the Cottagers could not find a second goal despite pushing for one and their wait for a first EFL Cup final goes on. “You should have seen the dressing room – they are over the moon, the young kids,” Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live. “The stadium [Wembley] will be full blue and red – it is a good one. “Coming here tonight and then going through is special. You can never take these things for granted. “After half an hour our foot slipped off the gas and it was more open. We had to bring it over the line and we are really looking forward to Wembley.”

Both sides are in FA Cup fourth-round action this weekend, with Fulham hosting Newcastle on Saturday and Liverpool at home to Norwich on Sunday. Chelsea booked their place at Wembley on Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Championship club Middlesbrough, who won the first leg 1-0.