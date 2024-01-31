Court of Appeal President, Justice Dongban-Mensem constitutes tribunal for Surulere 1, Federal Constituency Bye-Election

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has constituted the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal to hear and determine petitions that may arise from the conduct of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency Bye-Election for 2024. The election is scheduled to be held on Feb 3, 2024.

The Surulere Federal Constituency I seat became vacant due to the resignation of the former occupant, Femi Gbajabiamila, who after winning, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.

A statement issued by the Secretary of the By-Election Tribunal, Ibrahim Mahmud Usman to notify the public says the tribunal was constituted according to the powers conferred on the President, Court of Appeal by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022. The statement also revealed that “the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba has granted the use of the Rosaline Omotosho Court House, Ikeja, Lagos State for the use of the Tribunal”.

“For any enquiry, the Public is hereby advised to contact the Registry/Secretariat of the Tribunal at the above-mentioned address”.