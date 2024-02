ICPC Chairman reassures commitment to integrity, accountability and excellence

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has harp on the commitment of the Commission under his watch to integrity, accountability, and excellence in building a Nigeria where corruption has no place, and the rule of law prevails.

Addressing management staff as well as Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioners (RACCs) from the 21 state offices of the Commission, the Chairman noted that the retreat provided a unique opportunity to the Commission to reflect on past achievements, assess current challenges and strategize for the future. The ICPC boss used the occasion to reveal his vision and policy thrust which will be validated during the retreat. “CARE, an acronym for Culture, Accountability, Responsibility, and Efficiency, encapsulates the core values and principles that will guide our actions and decisions moving forward”.

While thanking the guest speakers at the retreat, the Chairman expressed the hope that the outcome of the deliberations will help shape the future of the Commission and make a lasting impact on the socio-economic development of the nation. Also the 3-day retreat featured presentations by the Management team as well as Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioners. Also lined up for the retreat are lectures by Prof. Attahiru Jega, Justice HAO Abiru and Dr. Ibrahim Sule, as well as robust strategy and interactive sessions.

The retreat is expected to come up with resolutions that will form a part of ICPC’s 2024 – 2028 Strategic Plan and priorities.