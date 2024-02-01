PDP appoints National Woman Leader, four months after Effah-Attoe’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as the new National Woman Leader of the party, four months after the death of Stella Effah-Attoe who previously held that position.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a prominent Party women mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, as the Party’s new National Woman Leader,” PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba said in a Thursday statement. Arong has a diploma in Banking and Finance and a BSc in Accounting. She will serve out the term of the party’s late woman leader, according to the PDP spokesman.

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence, and vigour in mobilizing women for the Party at both the state and national levels,” Ologunagba said.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong’s long-standing commitment to the growth of the Party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.”