Gunmen kill Kwara Monarch, abduct wife and two others

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the palace of the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killed Oba Peter Segun Aremu, and kidnapped his wife and two others. The traditional ruler, said to be a retired army general, was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night with his wife and two others taken away.

The state government confirmed the recent incident. In a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, the governor described the incident as reckless, shocking, and horrific. Kwara governor, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), condemned the killing of the monarch as well as the abduction of his wife and two others.

He also charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book. “We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity,” the Governor said, adding: “My profound condolences go to the people of Koro.

Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always.”