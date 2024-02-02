Lagos By-Election: Vehicular movement only restricted in Surulere – Police

Police authorities in Lagos State say the restriction of vehicular movement in the state owing to a by-election is only limited to the Surulere area of the state where the exercise for a federal constituency seat is taking place.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had on Thursday imposed restrictions on movements – from 12:00 am to 6:00 pm – in areas in 26 states of the federation where by-elections and run-off polls are set to be held on Saturday. But while providing further clarification, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the restriction only applies to the Surulere area of the state where the poll is expected to take place and not all parts of the commercial city as speculated in some quarters.

“CLARIFICATION: In the forthcoming bye-election in Lagos State, restriction of movement is applicable only in the election area, Surulere Federal Constituency I,” he said in a Friday post on his X handle. “There is no restriction of movement in other parts of the state.”

The Surulere Federal Constituency 1 position became vacant after President Bola Tinubu appointed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila – who clinched the post in the 2023 elections – as his chief of staff. Aside from Surulere, elections will also be held in some parts of the country. Overall, voting will take place in three senatorial districts, and seven federal and 28 state constituencies in 80 local government areas across the nation.