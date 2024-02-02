Preview: [Nigeria Vs Angola] Super Eagles eye first AFCON semis in five years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are up against Angola in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final game on Friday, aiming to reach the semis of the competition for the first time in five years.

Nigeria defeated arch-rivals Cameroon 2-0 in their last game to book a last-eight clash with the Palancas Negras of Angola. On the other hand, the South Africans smashed Namibia 3-0 to reach this stage of the competition.

The Super Eagles started the AFCON on a shaky note, drawing Equatorial Guinea before slim wins over hosts Cote d’Ivoire and then Guinea-Bissau to reach the knockouts with seven points. But they have grown in the tournament.

Friday’s opponents also had the same number of points but did impress. The Angolans drew 2019 winners Algeria before seeing off Mauritania and Burkina Faso to finish top of Group D.