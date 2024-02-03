Dazzling Super Eagles beat Angola to reach AFCON semis

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated Angola to become the first team to book a place in the semi-final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ademola Lookman was once again the hero, connecting with a cross from Moses Simon to put the Eagles in front in the 41st minute. The goal was enough to secure a place for the Nigerians in the last four of the competition.

The Super Eagles then saw the game out before a crowd of 18,757 in Abidjan, with Osimhen finding the net only for his effort to be disallowed after the VAR ruled him to be offside.

The Napoli superstar, Africa’s reigning footballer of the year, remains stuck on just one goal at this AFCON, but Nigeria’s success has been built around an impressive defence that has now kept four consecutive clean sheets.