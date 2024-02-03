Rerun: We’re monitoring reported thuggery, hijacking of materials in Kano, others – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said it is monitoring cases of thuggery and hijacking of electoral materials in some states in the ongoing rerun and bye-elections in some states.

INEC, in a statement on its X handle, listed the affected states where violence were reported as Akwa Ibom, Kano and Enugu States. According to the electoral body, polls opened promptly and accreditation went on smoothly in the 8,934 Polling Units in 26 States involved in Saturday’s bye-elections and re-run elections. “We are monitoring reported disruption of processes by acts of thuggery and hijacking of materials in some locations in Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Kano States,” the statement read.

“In Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, we are investigating reported incidents in Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA. “In Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State, we are investigating reports of disruption in 8 Polling Units in Uwani West Ward.

“In Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State, processes have been disrupted in Kunchi Local Government Area involving 10 Polling Units.”