Driver killed as abducted Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom

The pupils and teachers of the Apostolic Faith Montessori School in Emure Ekiti kidnapped on January 29 have regained their freedom. It was gathered that the schoolchildren were released in the earlier hours of Sunday.

However, the driver, who was also among the abductees, was killed and burnt by the assailants. Efforts to reach the police spokesman in Ekiti State, Abutu Sunday, were not successful, but sources in the community confirmed their release on Sunday. A senior police officer also confirmed the release of the victims.

He was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to secure the release of the schoolchildren and their teachers. When asked about the driver, the officer said his charred remains was recovered in the bush.

Earlier, the abductors had demanded 10 million naira each before releasing the 10 victims. It is, however, not clear if any ransom was paid for their release.