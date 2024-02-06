APC accuses opposition of instigating mass protests to undermine Tinubu’s Govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday accused opposition parties of instigating mass protests across some major cities in the country to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu. On Monday, protesters including women and youths blocked major roads in Minna, the Niger State capital to register their displeasure over the rising cost of living.

The protesters said the rising cost of food items and poor government efforts to arrest the situation forced them to block major roads so that the government would hear their cry. A day after the Niger protest and a similar one in Kano State, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said the demonstrations were the manifestation of this ‘devious’ and ‘unpatriotic plot.’ “The protests in Minna and Kano on Monday were the manifestation of this devious and unpatriotic plot.

That the protests happened simultaneously in both cities is not coincidental. It bears a bold stamp of an orchestrated and coordinated effort to instigate unrest and undermine the government. This mercenary opposition tactic is a clear and present threat to public peace and national security,” he said in a statement. “While we recognize the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest, we urge our good people to be vigilant and not lend themselves to the treacherous attempt by the opposition to promote social strife by its incendiary rhetoric and manipulative plots.”

To the APC spokesman, the Tinubu-led administration is “solidly committed to doing everything in its power to mitigate the transient pains of critically important reforms that are crucial to economic recovery and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians.” He noted that Nigerians owe it a patriotic duty to support the government, adding that the “policy reforms will yield an enduring beneficial transformation of the material conditions of life in the country.”