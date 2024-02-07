INEC presents Certificates of Return to winners of bye, rerun elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Senators and House of Representatives members who won the bye and re-run elections held last Saturday.

The certificates were presented by the National Commissioners representing the states where the senator or house member is representing. INEC had conducted bye and rerun elections in 80 Local Government Areas across 26 states last Saturday.

The elections were held to fill vacancies in three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies, occasioned by resignation, death and order of the court. Those presented are freshly elected 15 members of the House of Representatives and 3 Senators.

Of the newly elected 15 members of the House of Representatives, 7 are from the All Progressives Congress (APC), 5 from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 3 from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), while 1 is from the Labour Party (LP).

For the Senators, 2 are from the APC while 1 is from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).