Ex-NDDC Director Cairo Ojougboh dies watching AFCON game

A former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh, is dead. A family source, who confirmed his death, said he slumped in his Abuja office while watching the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu has sent a condolence message to the family of the former NDDC Executive Director.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu while praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, comforted his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.

Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.