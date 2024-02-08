FG promises to reward Super Eagles after reaching AFCON final

The Federal Govt has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Nigerian team was made to work hard in the semi-final match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

After the hard-fought victory, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was in the stands to cheer the Eagles yesterday, told the players and their officials in the dressing room, that the govt and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment. This was made known in a post on the Super Eagles X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

The VP was accompanied to the Eagles’ dressing room after the game by with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youth, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim as well as Oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.