NAQS Puts in measures to avert rejection of Nigerian Products in EU Countries

…Promotes over 100 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine I

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) Dr. Godwin Audu has said that efforts are being made to adhere to the European Union (EU) requirements for exportation of products, stating that the development will no doubt avert imminent rejection of our products to EU Countries. He stated this in his Maiden Meeting with Station and Zonal Coordinators held at the Headquarters in Abuja. The Quarantine boss also promoted over 100 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Quarantine I (ASQ I) realizing that it was long overdue having been confirmed.

This was part of efforts to boost the morale of workers. He assured the service that henceforth, Human Capital Development will be a priority and called on the staff to rededicate themselves to the task of repositioning the agency to better serve the diverse stakeholders. The CG stated that adherence to the Act establishing the agency and also conversant with International Standards will go a long way in promoting the ease of doing business. Audu noted that as part of his administration’s open door policy, which gives room for innovative ideas, he promised to look into the challenge from different Zones on the state of infrastructure and operational tools in order to ease their working condition.

The Acting Comptroller General however stressed the importance of fostering stronger relationships with sister bodies and stakeholders, and urged Zonal and Station Coordinators to follow suit, emphasizing his belief in unity. He therefore announced the establishment of the Operations and Enforcement Department within the agency, which will oversee seamless operations, minimize unnecessary seizures, and enforce seizures judiciously.

Dr. Audu concluded by assuring all stakeholders that the agency remains dedicated to promoting ease of doing business and facilitating trade in line with the current government’s “Renewed Hope” Agenda for the Country’s benefit.