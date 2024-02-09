Tinubu directs release of 42,000 metric tons of grains

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, and other commodities in strategic reserves to address the rising cost of food in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said this on Thursday at the State House in Abuja after a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention. According to Idris, the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria has also committed to releasing about 60,000 metric tons of rice to the markets.

“The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000 metric tons immediately,” he told reporters.

“The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores.

“They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. They will make that available to Nigerians; to bring out to the market to make food available.”