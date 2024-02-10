Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe feared dead in helicopter crash

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been feared killed in a helicopter crash along with his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

They are reported to have been en route to Boulder City, Nevada from from Palm Springs, California, on Friday night when the helicopter conveying them crashed at about 10 pm, near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert.

Authorities said they have not been able to locate any survivors, and the cause of the crash remains unknown. The U.S. National Transportation Board has sent a team to the site to investigate the accident.