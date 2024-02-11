Tinubu mourns Wigwe, other helicopter crash victims

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe along with members of the Wigwe family. The President in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, said he received with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, top banker and entrepreneur, and Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The statement read, “President Tinubu describes their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.” “The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident. “President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.”

Wigwe, his wife, son were part of the six crew members onboard the ill-fated aircraft. Their sudden death led to an outpouring of grief shocks and tributes from many Nigerians.

The chopper, identified as a Eurocopter EC 130, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed last Friday night near Nipton, between Nevada and California.