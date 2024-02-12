In pursuance of economic growth and agricultural prosperity, the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and the Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), have agreed to collaborate in areas of trade Facilitation and safeguarding the agricultural economy of the Country. The development is sequel to an important meeting between the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) Dr. Godwin Audu and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Jada and his team held at NAQS Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement signed and made available to the media by the Media Communications and Strategies, Akanji Joshua, the Quarantine Service boss says the service remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting trade while ensuring the integrity of the nation’s agricultural sector. According to the Audu, the service understands the importance of facilitating exports and imports, and is committed to providing exporters and importers with the necessary guidance and support to navigate regulatory processes effectively.” Dr. Audu also highlighted NAQS’s willingness to work closely with OGFZA, offering guidance and information on export and import procedures. He noted that exporters are required to pay the user fee as a token for the services NAQS renders.

The NAQS boss expressed gratitude for the donation of an office space to NAQS at Onne Seaport within the OGFZA complex in Port Harcourt, stressing that it was a demonstration of OGFZA’s commitment to supporting NAQS’s operations. Responding, Bamanga Jada emphasized the need for collaboration between NAQS and OGFZA to protect Nigeria’s agricultural economy. He commended NAQS for its commitment to promoting trade while maintaining stringent standards, stressing the importance of a harmonious relationship between the two regulatory agencies. Safeguarding Agricultural Economy NAQS, OGFZA Collaborate on Trade Facilitation

