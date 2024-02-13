Governor Sani signs Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill into Law

As part of his administration’s effort to tackle the problem of insecurity, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has signed the State Security Trust Fund into law. The bill repeals the State Security Trust Fund Law No. 22 of 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by Governor Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu. The objectives of the legislation are to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment, and human and financial resources as shall be necessary for the effective functioning of all federal, state, and local government security agencies working in Kaduna State.

Governor Sani explained that part of the security funds will be reserved for the training and retraining of security personnel. The law also established the State Security Trust Fund board of trustees which will be capable of holding, purchasing, and acquiring any property for the trust fund. Additionally, the statement said the representatives of the private sector will manage the fund in collaboration with other critical stakeholders in the security sector.

According to Governor Sani, the signing of the security trust fund law is a clear demonstration of the state government’s commitment towards degrading terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements who have been laying siege to some communities in Kaduna State, noting that the security trust fund will enable the state government to support local and federal security agencies with equipment and logistics.