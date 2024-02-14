Heat stress to persist in coming days, says NiMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has said that announced that the excessive heat being experienced in the country presently would remain so for a while.

In a short post on its X page, the official source for weather and climate news in stated the implications of the weather and advised the public on how to manage the situation.

“Air Temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days,” NiMET said.

“IMPLICATIONS:

Dehydration: this could also cause fainting; chicken Pox disease, Measles, Heat Rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; Heat-Related Illnesses; Respiratory Issues; and Increased Vulnerability to chronic conditions.

“ADVISORIES:

  1. Adequate fluid intake.
  2. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.
  3. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm evening time).”

