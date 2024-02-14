WAEC releases 2023 private candidates’ results, says 44.29% passed

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates. The total number of candidates who registered for the exam was 85,600 out of which 80,904 actually wrote the exam between October 27 and December 20, 2023.

According to a statement released on the examination body’s X page, a total of 39,790, amounting to 49.18 per cent were males, while 41,114, representing 50.82 per cent were females. “The analysis of the performance of the candidates shows that out of the eight thousand, nine hundred and four (80,904) candidates that sat the examination: forty-six thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven (46,267) candidates representing 57.19% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics); thirty-five thousand, eight hundred and thirty (35,830) candidates representing 44.29% obtained credit and above in a minimum of FIVE (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics,” WAEC said.

It said a total of 78,419 candidates, representing 96.93 per cent “have their results fully processed and released while 2,485 candidates, representing 3.07 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.” “Efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, soon.”