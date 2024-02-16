Court orders AGF to re-open prosecution of Dele Giwa’s killers

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to re-open the investigation and prosecution of those who murdered the founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, in 1986.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo held the AGF was under obligation to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country. Mister Dele Giwa was murdered on October 19, 1986, in his Lagos office through a letter bomb.

Apart from Dele Giwa, the court ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of the lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights.

The Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda, MRA, had sued the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.