FCCPC seals popular store in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Sahad Stores Supermarket in Abuja for price gouging.

Price gouging is the practice of increasing the prices of goods, services, or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair. The store was sealed during an enforcement exercise at Garki 2 in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The enforcement team leader, Adamu Abdullahi, who is the acting Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, said businesses participating in activities contributing to price gouging in the food chain sector are now warned to desist immediately or face the full force of the law.