NLC to hold two-day nationwide protest over hardship, insecurity

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) will hold a two-day nationwide protest over the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as well as the deteriorating security situation in the country. NLC President, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday after an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union.

He said the protest will begin a week after the expiration of the 14 day ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government which will expire on February 23. The planned days for the nationwide protest are February 27 and 28. “To this end, NEC unanimously noted its deep disappointment and condemned the actions of the federal government in refusing to implement the agreements and reached the following decisions: That it reaffirms the 14days notice issued the federal government within which to implement the Agreement and address the mounting crisis of survival in Nigeria.

“That the Notice expires on the Midnight of Thursday, the 22nd of February, 2024. If on expiration, Congress is not satisfied with the level of Government’s compliance with the conditions of the Notice, it will be at liberty to take action that will compel Government to implement the agreement. “Declares a 2-day National Protest on 27th and 28th of February to demonstrate outrage on the mounting hardship and insecurity around the nation. “If demands are not met after the nationwide protests to issue a Seven-Day notice that will expire on the 2nd day of March, 2024 to the federal government after which an indefinite nationwide strike will ensue.

“That Nigerian workers and people are not interested in empty talk now but action so, calls on all of affiliates, state Councils and Civil Society Allies to start mobilizing across the nation for effective action as the deadline approaches,” Ajaero said.