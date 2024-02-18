UPDATED: Idahosa emerges as Edo APC Gov candidate

A member of the House of Representatives Dennis Idahosa has emerged as the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State Governorship election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who is the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Chair declared Idahosa as the APC flagbearer on Saturday in Benin City following the party’s primary election.

According to him, Idahosa polled over 40,000 votes to defeat other contestants and will now fly the party’s flag in the September 2024 governorship poll.

“This is so therefore to satisfy that Honorable Dennis Idaho having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner of the primaries and is returned as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the coming election,” Uzodimma said.