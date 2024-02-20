Distillers protest sachet alcohol ban at NAFDAC office

Employees of Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), on Tuesday, staged a protest at the Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the Isolo area of the state.

The members of the association were seen with placards with many inscriptions such as ‘Let poor Nigerians breathe’, ‘Let beverage workers breathe’, amongst others. Tuesday’s protest was the latest in the string of demonstrations since February 1, 2024 when NAFDAC started the enforcement of the ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

NAFDAC boss Mojisola Adeyeye had said no such beverages were registered with the NAFDAC. On February 13, 2024, members of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association of Nigeria gave NAFDAC 14 days to reverse its ban on sachet alcohol.

The association, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), issued the threat during a protest at the NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja. Members of the association threatened to increase protests across the Agency’s offices nationwide if nothing is done about it.