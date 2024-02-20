FG to commission electronic gates at airports in March

As part of efforts to ensure ease of movement by all travelers patronising the nation’s airports, the Federal Government has announced plans to commission electronic gates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and some selected airports in the country by March 2024.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja shortly after inspecting some facilities at the airport said the scanning of passengers’ passports will be done with ease with the installation of electronic gates in the nation’s airports. The minister also inspected the Command and Control Centre at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service and assured Nigerians that the completion of the centre will improve the security situation in the country.

Tunji-Ojo said the more the e-gates, the easier for passengers into the nation through the airports. He said, “I’m happy with the quality of works that has been done. I’m happy with the prospect of giving Nigerians a sweet experience. “Once this is completed, Nigerians will no longer be at the mercy of immigration officers or anybody when they arrive in the country. It’s a matter of putting your passport, scan your passport, open the gates, it reads your biometrics, you leave; you don’t need to meet with any immigration officer again unless you are a person of interest.”

The minister said the new initiative will add another layer to the country’s national security. He said Lagos would get 17 gates, Abuja, 10; Port Harcourt and Kano would get five each, and Enugu would get four.