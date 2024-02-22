FCT Minister flags off construction of temporary access road to Saburi 1, 2 communities in AMAC

…pledges the rehabilitation, and expansion of Gwagwa/Karmo/Dei-Dei road

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike has flagged off the construction of a 5km access road in Saburi 1 and 2 communities in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT. According to him, the construction of these rural roads in the FCT Area Councils would be completed before the end of the year, adding that the President has mandated him and the Minister of State to do everything possible to give hope back to the people of the FCT. The road work flagged off commences from the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) to old Keffi road, near the Dei-Dei International Market in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, during the flag-off exercise, on Wednesday said the road project is part of the six important roads nominated for construction by each of the six Area Council Chairmen in the FCT, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Recall that Wike had earlier flagged off the construction of the 5km Naharati-Ukya River-Unguwar Hausawa road with three span bridge in Abaji Area Council as well as the 11 km Yangoji/SukukU Ebo road in Kwali Area Council in addition TO the 5km Dual Carriageway from Tipper Garage to LEA Secretariat in Kuje Area Council. Other rural roads also flagged off by the Minister include the 9km Paikon Kore to Ibwa road in Gwagwalada Area Council as well as the 7.2 kilometer Gaba Tokulo road with two-span bridge in Bwari Area Council.

The Minister who commended the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalangu, the traditional rulers and the entire people of the Council for coming out to support the road construction project, also pledged that the FCT Administration will rehabilitate and expand the Karmo/Gwagwa/Dei-Dei road as requested by the AMAC Chairman. According to the Minister, “The Chairman of AMAC has said that before now, this road has been a burden. The member representing this constituency has also alluded to that. What it meant then was that you had all lost hope. Now, because of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, we are bringing back that hope to you”. He said, “I have told the Director in charge of Satellite Town Development Department that as we are meeting on Friday to finalize our budget, you must give this road priority for AMAC”.

Explaining that the AMAC flag-off marks the last in the first series of rural road construction, the Minister also disclosed that the FCT Administration will return to the Area Councils again in the next few months to flag off the construction of one more road in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT. He said, “Mr. President has emphasized that our people in the rural areas must be given attention because they constitute a large part of the population. So, it is not only where the elites are living but also where the poor ones are, so that we will be able to reduce the level of insecurity and make economic activities thrive and also help our farmers to bring in their goods”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, AMAC, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, commended the FCT Minister for his interest and dedication to the development of the FCT and making it a better place for all law-abiding residents. On the construction of the 5km temporary access road in Saburi community, Hon. Maikalangu said that it is long-awaited by residents of Saburi community and commended the minister for his pragmatic leadership, adding that the road project would trigger socio-economic activities and other developmental strides around the area. The AMAC Chairman pledged to always follow in the footsteps of the Minister by using the available resources to continue the good work in AMAC and augment the efforts of the FCT Administration.

Giving an overview of the 5km Saburi 1 and 2 communities access road, the Director overseeing the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Dr Olusegun Olusa said the scope of work consists of the construction of 5km asphaltic concrete road on 8 meter carriageway, which also include site clearance and earthworks, reinforced concrete pipes box culverts of various sizes, reinforced concrete U-channel line drains, 150mm thick crushed stone base course, 50mm asphaltic wearing course and expansion of an existing box culvert river bridge with three spans. The Director assured that the department will do its best in the supervision of the project and ensure its timely completion.

Also speaking, the Sarkin Jiwa, HRH Alhaji Idris Musa MFR commended the efforts of the FCT Minister and called for the construction of more rural roads, as well as the completion of other abandoned projects by the FCT Administration. In his remarks, the Chairman Senate committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Sen. David Jimkuta said the National Assembly has keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and will support the FCT Administration in any way possible. He also called on FCT residents to support the agenda of the President to make the FCT a better place for all.