FG empowers 250 smallholders farmers to enhance food productivity, others

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, (FMAFS) in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning has given succour to 250 Vulnerable Smallholder Farmers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, empowering them with Agricultural inputs to boost productivity as well as achieve food and nutrition security. The empowerment programme, which is under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, NPRGS, is aimed at addressing poverty at its roots and boost the economic growth of Nigerians. This was contained in a press statement and made available to the media by the Principal Information Officer Ezekwesiri Charity Chika.

Speaking during the training and empowerment of verified and validated farmers, held at the Agricultural Development Programme, ADP, Gwagwalada, Abuja, recently, the Permanent Secretary, FMAFS , Temitope Fadeshemi ,represented by the Director, Department of Agricultural Extension Services, Mr. Michael Brooks said that the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative programme.

Temitope Fadeshemi stated that the initiative was to empower smallholder farmers, boost production as well as achieve food and nutrition security. He explained that ‘’ the farmers are not just the backbone of the agricultural sector and heartbeat but also the heartbeat of national prosperity, hence are placed on the front burner under the President Tinubu-led ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda’’. He also charged participating farmers to see their role as paramount in shaping the trajectory of the nation’s agricultural success.

According to him, “through initiatives like training and empowerment program, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape. “As we equip these farmers with the tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience, and embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector’’ he noted. Earlier, in his welcome address, Director , Department of Agricultural Extension Services, FDAES, Michael Brooks, represented by Director II, FDAES, Dr. Deola Lordbanjou, stated that the inputs that would boost productivity of farmers are distributed free of charge in recognition of the great jobs they are doing.

He also appealed to Nigerians to engage in backyard farming to ease pressure and to solve the problem of hunger in the land. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Lydia Oke, expressed delight at the intervention and assistance given to smallholder farmers and promised that the inputs would be used judiciously. Highlight of the event was the training and distribution of agricultural inputs to smallholder farmers.