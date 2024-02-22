FG to restart direct cash transfers to 12m Nigerians

The Federal Government plans to restart direct cash transfers to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians. Presently, approximately three million people are recipients of these programmes but due to the escalating cost of living, the government anticipates that an additional 12 million households could qualify for these direct payments.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed this plan during the Ministry’s retreat held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. The finance minister said, “The presidential panel on the social investment programmes have prepared to go to Mr. President with an internal recommendation to restart the direct payments to the poorest and the most vulnerable. Everything is being done to ease the pain.

“We know that there’s been about three million beneficiaries now, but given the way the rates have gone, there are probably another 12 million people, households that can benefit from that payment.”

The minister noted that the expansion of the direct cash transfer aims to reach a wider population struggling with the economic situation and to put more money directly in the hands of those who need it most, allowing them to prioritise their needs and alleviate poverty.

The decision to inform the President of the Panel’s decision before the final report is completed is to keep the President abreast of developments. Edun stated that technology will be used to ensure smooth and transparent payments, avoiding manual processes and delays.

He said, “The only thing delaying that is not waiting for the end of the report. It is something that the intervention is meant to happen immediately.