Wike flags of construction Naharati-Ukya River-Unguwar Hausawa road in Abaji Area Council

…promises more road projects in FCT area council

In line with the renewed hope agenda of president Bola Tinubu, to construct at least 5-kilometer roads in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT, the minister of Federal Capital Territory FCTA Nyesom Wike on Tuesday flagged off the construction of 5KM Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji Area Council of the territory. He said this is continuation of the provision of road infrastructure in the six Area Councils of the FCT.

According to the FCT the construction of rural roads was to ensure that development is not concentrated only in the city centre but also spread to the Area Councils. He added that the construction of rural roads will also help to address the challenges of insecurity in the FCT, reduce rural-urban migration as well as promote food security in the nation’s capital. According to the Minister, “One of the ways to fight insecurity is to provide good roads so that security agencies will have access to go and deal with those people who said they are criminals. If you don’t have good roads, can you go to the farms? So, provision of good roads will help to improve our food security”

Speaking further, the Minister said, “When we fight the bandits, our fathers, our mothers will be able to go to the farm. When good road is provided, our farmers will go to the farm and bring what they have produced and that is the directive Mr. President has given to us that development should not only be concentrated in the city”. The Minister who also noted that the Area Council Chairmen were directed to nominate one key road for construction in each of the Area Councils, assured that all the road projects that have been started would be completed this year. Barr. Wike also disclosed that the request by the FCT traditional rulers for the construction of more rural roads in the FCT Area Councils will be addressed in FCT’s 2024 statutory budget.

Reflecting on the economic challenges in the country, the FCT Minister appealed to FCT residents and other Nigerians to exercise patience, assuring that the situation will soon turn around for the better, with steps being taken by the government. The Minister observed that there is already a marked improvement in the security situation in the territory with the steps taken by the FCT Administration and also commended the FCT traditional rulers for their support and for working in synergy with the Area Council Chairmen to fight insecurity. He assured that the FCT Administration will do more, with the cooperation of security agencies, to rid the nation’s capital of crime and criminality. Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Umar Abubakar, described the Minister as capable, tested, and trusted and commended him for adding value to the lives of the people of Abaji.

He said the 5-kilometer Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa road, when completed, will improve access to markets, schools as well as healthcare and other essential services, adding that it will also boost agricultural activities and the overall economic growth of the area and invariably, the FCT. Hon. Abubakar commended the efforts of the FCT Minister in making the project a reality and called on the people of the Abaji Area Council to remain united and see the project through to its completion. The Director overseeing the Satellite Towns Development Department, Olusegun Olusa, explained that the scope of work for the project, would consist of the construction of 5-kilometer asphaltic concrete finished road on 8-meter carriageway, including site clearance and earthworks, reinforced concrete pipe and box culverts of various sizes, reinforced concrete and u-channel line drains, asphaltic wearing course, 3 span bridge among other ancillary facilities.

On his part, the Ona of Abaji, HRH, Adamu Baba Yunusa said the FCT Minister’s focus on road construction is not surprising, judging by his track record in infrastructure development. He prayed that God will continue to grant the Minister more wisdom and good health to continue the good works he is doing in the FCT.