JUST IN: Court grants ex-Kwara Governor Ahmed ₦50m bail

Former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court Ilorin in the sum of ₦50,000,000 with two sureties with landed properties in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ahmed is to deposit his international passport with the court among other conditions. The former governor was arraigned on Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his invitation by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Monday.

However, journalists were barred from covering the arraignment of the former governor as they were denied entry into the court. Ahmed was taken by the anti-graft agency on Monday where he was being quizzed over transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.

Ahmed was governor of the North Central state between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.