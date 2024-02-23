P’Harcourt Refinery 80 completed, to produce 2m litres fuel daily – Minister

The Federal Government has said the Port Harcourt Refinery is 80 per cent completed and would produce two million litres of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, and 2.2 million litres of diesel per day upon resuming operations.

In a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun on Thursday, noted that the old plant of the refinery would produce 54,000 barrels per day, while the new plant which is in its last phase of completion, would start production by the end of the year. According to the statement, the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha made the assertions after an inspection tour of the facility along with the leadership of organised labour, adding that the combined capacities of both plants would produce 10 million litres of PMS per day.

"Speaking on the inspection visit to the Port-Harcourt refinery by TUC and Federal Government delegation, the minister said reports by organised labour and government established that the Port-Harcourt refinery is 80 per cent completed.

The combined capacity of the two plants, when fully on stream, would produce 10 million litres of PMS per day”, the statement read.