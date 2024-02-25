Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle: ‘Efficient’ Gunners showing ‘no fear’

It has been some start to 2024 for Arsenal. A sixth successive victory in the Premier League, 25 goals scored during that run and just three goals conceded – they are in the title fight and look determined to stay there. The Gunners, of course, were in a similar position last year before their challenge fell away, but they are showing a hunger and resilience that suggests they are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We are living the dream,” Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told TNT Sports as his side moved two points behind leaders Liverpool in third. “We have all dreamed of being here. You see every week how competitive it is and that is where we want to be – we want to fight for trophies.” While Arsenal have won every game they have played in the Premier League in 2024, they did lose to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek, conceding a stoppage-time goal.

But they responded in style with four goals in a 4-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday. “They look like a team really upset with the midweek performance. Their press and intensity was great – immediately on the front foot,” former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said. “The key is making sure they don’t let fear creep in, that would be easy. But there is no sign of that at the moment.

“They have become a very efficient team and unit right now.”