CJN swears in 11 new Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has sworn in 11 new Justices to the bench of the Supreme Court, charging them, not to allow their ambition to becloud their sense of judgement. Some of the Justices are Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani and Moore Aseimo A. Adumein.

Others are Justices Obande Festus Ogbuinya, Stephen Jonah Adah, Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris. Justice Ariwoola noted the interaction of the new Justices with people of unviable inclinations and pedigree, if any, must be halted forthwith and they, should allow their conscience to guide and filter every of the thoughts that tranvases their mind.

He told the new Justices to be prepared for criticisms or verbal assaults by litigants who have lost cases as Justices of the final Court of the land, where appellants’ expectations are often very high and infectious. “There is no way you can please human beings, especially litigants. The easiest way to fail in life is by trying to please everyone.

The only deity you can fear is the Almighty God”, he said and added, “Once your judgement is in consonance with what God expects from you, and is also in accordance with the Constitution, you should consider yourself the happiest and freest person on earth,” he said.