Nnamdi Kanu’s trial resumes at High Court in Abuja

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mister Nnamdi Kanu has resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako. The Federal Government had filed an amended 15-count charge of terrorism and treasonable felony against Mister Kanu in 2021.

He was arraigned in July 2021 after he was extradited from Kenya. The trial Judge, Justice Murtala-Nyako had struck out eight out of the 15 counts after ruling on the preliminary objection filed by counsel to Mr Kanu challenging the legality of the charges.

Mister Kanu had challenged the decision of the trial court to uphold seven out of the 15 counts as his preliminary objection had sought the outright dismissal of the entire charge. The court of appeal had dismissed the charges against Mister Kanu on the ground that the Federal Government erred by extraordinarily renditioning him to Nigeria. The Supreme Court had overturned the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The Apex Court held that the actions of the Federal Government cannot render the charges or the trial a nullity. The defendant was ordered to return to the Federal High Court to continue his trial where the court had initially stayed proceedings.