If I was President, I would also have implemented Oronsaye Report – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has stated that if he was Nigeria’s president at this time, he would also have implemented the Oronsaye Report. Responding to texts from persons wanting to know his stand on the Oransaye Report, Mr Obi stated via his official handle on X that prior to this time, he had during campaigns affirmed that he would have worked with the committee’s findings.

The former Anambra State governor further asserted that implementing the report is one of the best ways to make governance efficient, cost-effective, and productive. He stressed that being in opposition does not warrant blind and thoughtless criticism, adding that whenever the government takes the right decision, we should agree and if need be, propose related or even better ideas to move the nation forward.

Obi’s comments come just a day after President Bola Tinubu ordered a full implementation of the Oronsanye-led committee’s report, consequently, announcing the merging, subsuming, scraping and relocation of several agencies of government. Addressing the development further, Mr Obi said he has always been an advocate of the three critical components of the Oronsaye Report, which are – drastically cutting the cost of governance; ii) eliminating the overlapping of responsibilities to ensure that responsibilities are appropriately domiciled; and iii) increasing efficiency and effectiveness, which will increase productivity.

The Labour Party’s flagbearer also noted that although the implementation of the report is long overdue, its implementation is a welcome development so long as the decision is informed by the three basic principles. He however, emphasized that beyond implementing the Oronsaye Report, the government should go further and cut the cost of governance across board.