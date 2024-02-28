Shaibu storms PDP HQs, demands Certificate of Return for Edo primary

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national headquarters in Abuja, demanding the party’s certificate of return for the governorship election.

Shaibu was declared the winner of a parallel PDP governorship candidate for the state while Asue Ighodalo won the main election. Although the PDP had presented a certificate of return to Asue.

Shaibu was at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday to ask for the same thing. He insists he won the primary election and should be formally recognised as such.

He said, “Today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…” Before his most recent action, the Edo State deputy governor has maintained he is the authentic flagbearer of the party.