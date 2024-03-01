Troops kill three ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad, recover weapons

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Lake Chad region, the military authorities said on Friday. Announcing the feat in a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops in collaboration with a hybrid force and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force, successfully overran the terrorists’ stronghold in the Lake Chad Region.

The offensive operation was conducted on Wednesday, with a fierce battle leading to the killing of three terrorists and the recovery of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, according to Nwachukwu. Other items recovered are a truck-mounted anti-aircraft gun and a cache of arms and ammunition.

The army spokesman said the insurgents attacked the troops with a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), mortar, gun trucks, and motorbikes. He stated that the insurgents fell under the overwhelming superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to abandon their stronghold, armaments, and equipment in disarray, adding that the operation proved to be a major setback to the insurgents, as the gallant troops neutralised three terrorists.

“Items recovered are one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka machine gun, one AK 47 rifle, and one locally fabricated gun.