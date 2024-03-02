FG to query non-performing DisCos over ‘worsening power supply’

Worried by the worsening power supply, the federal government plans to query non-performing power distribution companies. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), talked tough about the deteriorating electricity supply.

“Wilful non- performance by any DISCO could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation,” Adelabu was quoted as saying in a Saturday statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji. He said Adelabu is to meet with the discos next week, adding that the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Ahmed Abdulazeez, has also been summoned over the deteriorating power situation.

According to the minister, findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions. “These two DISCOs have been summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved supply from TCN.

“So, we expect power supply to have improved across the country, unlike what we are experiencing in some regions, presently. Findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions,” he said.