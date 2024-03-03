Bellingham sent off after full-time in Real draw

Jude Bellingham was sent off for complaining after the final whistle denied him a winning goal for Real Madrid in a dramatic game at Valencia. Vinicius Jr scored twice at the Mestalla, where he was the victim of racist abuse last season, as Real came from 2-0 behind to salvage a point and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Bellingham thought he had won the game six minutes into stoppage time when he headed in from close range, but referee Gil Manzano had blown the whistle to end the game before the cross had been delivered. Real players and staff surrounded Manzano, and Bellingham, back in the side after three weeks out with an injury, was shown a red card for his part in the protests.

Valencia midfielder Mouctar Diakhaby suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury late on in a collision with Aurelien Tchouameni. Diakhaby was taken off on a stretcher as players held their hands over their faces. Hugo Duro put Valencia in front, scoring his 12th goal of the campaign by turning in Fran Perez’s scuffed shot. Three minutes later Roman Yaremchuk intercepted Dani Carvajal’s pass to Andriy Lunin before rounding the keeper and sliding into an open goal.

Vinicius prodded in from close range after keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili failed to deal with Carvajal’s cross. The Brazilian, who was racially abused and later sent off on his last visit to the stadium in May, celebrated by raising his fist in the air towards the Valencia fans.