Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Briton rediscovers swagger as rival Tyson Fury watches on

Anthony Joshua was blissfully unaware of the drowsy steward slumped next to the railings in the Kingdom Arena, or the panic-stricken British reporter worrying if he would make his flight in less than five hours. It was 03:30 local time when the Briton strutted to the ring with the look of a man already certain of the outcome.

Francis Ngannou bounced up and down on his toes. He saluted his fans who excitedly blew their vuvuzela horns. But in a blink of some weary eyes, the fight was over. Joshua scored a brutal second-round stoppage win over the former UFC champion. The rejuvenated steward was back on his feet and the journalist would make his flight with time to spare. “I’ve got the will to win and that’s what’s most important,” Joshua said to the media an hour later.

“Half of these people thought he was going to beat me. I can see you lot. You lot thought he was going to beat me. “I just do what I do. Do my best. Get the job done. I don’t do it to prove anything. I just do it for myself.” It was a statement victory made all the sweeter with Joshua’s arch-nemesis, compatriot Tyson Fury, watching on. Just 133 days ago, in the same arena and against the same opponent, Fury fought tooth and nail with Ngannou in a split decision points win that could have gone either way.

“Francis Ngannou beat the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. I should be the WBC heavyweight champion of the world right now. You know what I mean? I think he beat [Fury],” Joshua said.