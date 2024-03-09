DSS issues advisory, warns Nigerians against crowded gatherings

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians against crowded gatherings to avoid potential threats. In an advisory issued on Friday, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, urged Nigerians to be vigilant against public dangers, especially Improvised Explosive Devices.

Felicitating the Muslim faithful on the commencement of Ramadan and the Christians for the Lent period, Afunanya called on the citizens to report any strange activities or movements to the security agencies. He also cautioned clerics from both religions, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage, or profiteering during these important obligations, stressing that the service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” the statement read. “Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities, and movements of hostile elements.” According to him, the DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites, which is why it enjoins worshipers to promote understanding, compassion, and respect for one another during and after the exercises.

The secret police spokesman said, “Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity, and harmony to adherents of these faiths. The DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites and enjoins worshipers to promote understanding, compassion, and respect for one another during and after the exercises.